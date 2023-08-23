ALHS class of 1957 luncheon Sept. 14 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Albert Lea High School class of 1957 reunion luncheon will be at noon Sept. 14 at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea.

The cost is $23, which is to be paid at the door, by cash or credit card (no checks). The meal, coffee, tax and tip are included in the $23 fee. There will be four menu choices.

If you have not already confirmed your reservation, call Committee Chairman Al Brown at 507-383-3377. All class members are welcome.

Email newsletter signup

Also, if anyone has photos of classmates from confirmation, grade school, sports, etc., they should bring them to the reunion to add to the fun.