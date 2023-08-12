AMERINATIONAL Published 7:07 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

AmeriNational Community Services, LLC, Albert Lea, Minnesota, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to form a bank holding company to acquire 100% of the voting shares and thereby control of Northwest Bancorporation of Illinois, Inc., Palatine, Illinois. Northwest Bancorporation of Illinois, Inc. controls First Bank and Trust Company of Illinois, Palatine, Illinois. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application/notice to Colette A. Fried, Assistant Vice President Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, 230 South LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60604. The comment period will not end before September 13, 2023 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications/notices may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications/notices may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application/notice, contact Jane Dokko, Vice President of Community Development and Policy Studies at (312) 322-6827; to request a copy of an application, contact Colette A. Fried at (312) 322-6846. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application/notice if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

