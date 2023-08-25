Ann Hoes, 89, of Albert Lea, MN, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin, MN, on August 21, 2023, from complications of Covid.

Anna Louise Burrell Stafford Hoes was born March 11, 1934, the second child of Delevan Scott Burrell and Mildred Irene (Werner) Burrell. She was raised on the family farm with her older brother Robert (1930-2013) and younger sister Judy (1948 -___). She enjoyed raising and showing her baby beeves in boys’ 4-H while doing fashion revue and baking award-winning cherry pies in girls’ 4-H. She enjoyed taking care of the family horses, especially her Palomino named Pal. She and her dad and others rode matching palominos in lots of parades.

Ann attended Peoples Township Country School through grade 8, then rode the bus to Perry High School for grades 9-12, where she enjoyed playing girls’ basketball and having fun with new town friends and cousins. She graduated in 1952. She attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, graduating with her R.N. degree in 1955. Her first job was at the Iowa Veteran’s Hospital in Iowa City. There she met Warren Chandlee Stafford (1929 -2003) who was a patient there, having contracted polio while serving in Korea. They were married June 17, 1956, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. From early months in Morning Sun, Iowa, near Warren’s parents farm, they soon moved to Des Moines so Warren could go to AIB, American Institute of Business, for training to become an auditor, and Ann could pursue her nursing career. They had three children – Craig Allen in 1957, Brian Robert in 1958, and Steven Scott in 1963. Ann worked in many venues, especially enjoying her work in the ER of Iowa Methodist Hospital. Besides the three boys, a daughter from Warren’s previous marriage occasionally joined the family.

In 1970 the family moved to Santa Clara, CA, where winters were easier for Warren; he went to work for the US Postal Service and Ann nursed at the Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara.

In 1974 Ann and Warren divorced and she returned to Des Moines with Craig and Steve. She worked in various nursing capacities. In 1977 she reconnected with high school sweetheart Don Hoes (1929-2016) and they were married August 13, 1978. They moved to Perry, Iowa, where Don lived with his son Eric. Don continued his career as a railroad engineer and Ann commuted to Des Moines to continue nursing. They soon left their new house and moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, due to changes in the Milwaukee Railroad organization. Don retired from the railroad and Ann from nursing in 1995 when they moved to Albert Lea, MN.

Ann and Don had five granddaughters; they spent many hours watching their sporting events in Perry and in Prophetstown, IL. Four granddaughters have married and two have already blessed them with six great-grandchildren. Ann knew two other granddaughters were expecting three babies this fall and she was eagerly awaiting those new great-grandchildren.

In retirement Ann started playing bridge again and enjoyed many years of party and marathon bridge and the many friendships of those years. She also cared for an elderly aunt and helped neighbors and family in any way she could. She loved a trip to Europe but mostly loved traveling with Don, camping at the Iowa State Fair, fishing in Canada, RVing to Alaska and west coast, and generally having the happiest years of her life until Don died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Ann and her cockapoo Rimme moved to Thornecrest Retirement Community in 2018. There she enjoyed new friends and the wonderful staff. Marring these last years was unremitting back pain she did her best to cope with. Her friends were wonderful caregivers, helping her carry on with life despite the pain.

She leaves behind sons Craig; Brian (Barb); Steve; stepson Eric (Theresa) Hoes; and granddaughters Sarah (Joel) Havick; Kristen (Ryan) Glick; Nicole (Christopher) Meyer; Kelsie (Alex Smith) Stafford; and Karlie (Seth) Cady. Also, a sister Judy (Tom) Knudtson; sister-in-law Harriett Burrell; nephew David (Ginger) Burrell; niece Siri Nanneman; nephew Ted (Katy) Knudtson, plus four great-nieces and five great-nephews; and dear cousins and their families. Besides her parents, her brother and many cousins, niece Nancy Burrell Kemp (1951-2011) also predeceased her.

By her request, no service will be held; a private family graveside gathering will occur at a later date when her cremains are interred with her husband in the Hoes family plot in Violet Hill Cemetery, Perry, IA. Memorials may be sent to Albert Lea United Methodist Church, Mayo Clinic for Cancer Research, or donor’s choice.