Arthur John Wipplinger, 78 years old, of Albert Lea, MN died peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Our Savior’s Cemetery in Kiester. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviors Cemetery in Kiester, Be the Match, or the donor’s choice.

Art was born on January 25, 1945 in Albert Lea to John and Lillian (Hintz) Wipplinger. He graduated from Kiester High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Airforce from 1965-1968 stationed in Guam and Philippines as an aircraft technician. Before his honorable discharge, he became an aircraft instructor. On September 18, 1965, Art was united in marriage to Sharon Williams at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato, MN. They shared many years fishing, vacations in northern Minnesota, and golfing together. The majority of Art’s career was spent in manufacturing and he retired as a foreman at Lou-Rich in Albert Lea. After retirement, he enjoyed his days golfing with friends and with “The Golden 72’s”. Art was a lighthearted fun loving, caring person with an infectious smile and laugh. He was known for his famous chili that he would bring to work and family gatherings and his chicken enchiladas, apple and pumpkin pies. Art enjoyed going on adventures with family and friends; visiting places that were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, going to breweries, attending Gopher/Hawkeye games, fishing, and golfing in Northern Minnesota.

Art is survived by his children, John (Marlene) Wipplinger and Kendra (Aaron) Daby. Grand-children Jade (Josh) O’Byrne and Jessa (Alex) Colvin, Jamison Daby and Mackensie Daby. Great-grandchildren Ava O’Byrne and Otto O’Byrne and many cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Wipplinger, siblings, and his son-in-law Aaron Daby.