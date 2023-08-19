Austin grad selected to intern with Smith Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Austin High School graduate Brock Lawhead (’19) has been selected by United States Senator Tina Smith to work with her.

At Austin High School, Lawhead was the first recipient in AHS school history of the Minnesota State High School League Triple A Award at school, section and state levels. Lawhead was the AHS National Honor Society President.

At St. Olaf College, Lawhead has been repeatedly named to the Dean’s list; Academic All-MIAC; and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma. Lawhead graduated from St. Olaf College magna cum laude.

Email newsletter signup

“I am from Austin,” Lawhead said in a press release. “I had the opportunity to study the politics of Puerto Rico over my senior J-term. I met with activists, professors and indigenous peoples who taught our cohort about Puerto Rico’s varying political influences in an immersive Spanish program.

“My areas of policy interest are reproductive rights, criminal justice reform and addressing the opioid crisis, especially as it relates to our Minnesota. I am honored to have the opportunity to work in Sen. Smith’s office.

“I align strongly with her record as a pragmatic progressive, including a commitment to tangibly using politics to improve Minnesotans’ lives. I demonstrated these values in my record of impactful political and community organizing with a strong foundation of practices in government and legal industries.

“Jeff Ettinger’s candidacy taught that all of us have a responsibility to serve and give back to our communities. I hope to offer valuable insight into the lives and values of southern Minnesotans to the office.”

Brock is the son of Brandon and Jennifer Lawhead.