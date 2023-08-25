Blue Zones coming to Netflix Published 3:38 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Starting Wednesday, an official Blue Zones documentary will be available on Netflix. Called “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” the series will take viewers around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives, according to a press release.

In the early 2000s, Buettner collaborated with National Geographic to reverse-engineer a formula for longevity. He scoured the globe for years in pursuit of places where people live much longer than average, and the concept of “Blue Zones” came to fruition. To date, the expeditions unveiled Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California, as Blue Zones with the highest rates of living centenarians. These five spots share some similar elements — a plant-based diet, natural movement, and putting family first — that have been proven to promote longevity and health in their residents.

In 2009, Albert Lea became the pilot project for adopting Blue Zones strategies to improve a community’s well-being. Based on its success, Albert Lea became the first Blue Zones certified community in the United States in 2016.

Learn more about the documentary on the Blue Zones website.