Bonnie Amann

Bonnie Lou Amann, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on August 5, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea. She was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully left this world. Bonnie was born on November 8, 1945, in her hometown of Albert Lea, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Irving and Blanche Sydnes.

Bonnie’s life was one filled with love and devotion to her family. She graduated from Albert Lea High School and then attended beauty school. However, it was through her role as a homemaker that she truly found joy and purpose. Bonnie poured her heart into caring for her children and grandchildren. Not only was she a nurturing presence in her family’s lives, but she was also a special nurturing figure to many other children in her life. October 28, 1967, Bonnie exchanged vows with the love of her life, Paul Amann, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Together they raised their two children, Paula and Eric. Family was everything to Bonnie; her grandchildren held a special place in her heart and were undoubtedly her pride and joy.

In addition to caring for her family, Bonnie loved reading, staying up to date with celebrity gossip magazines, and found immense pleasure in watching “Dancing with the Stars.” Bonnie also had an unwavering loyalty to the Minnesota Vikings football team and cheered for them during every game. Traveling alongside her beloved husband, Paul, brought numerous unforgettable memories to Bonnie’s life. One of her favorite destinations was Disney World, where her daughter Paula once had to purchase an extra suitcase just to bring Bonnie’s treasured souvenirs back home. Those trips allowed Bonnie to experience the magic and joy she so deeply cherished.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over five decades, Paul Amann, parents Irving and Blanche Sydnes, and her brothers Tom Kelly, Ronnie Sydnes, and Rick Sydnes.

Bonnie is survived by her cherished children Paula Burkart and husband Todd of Eagan, MN, and Eric Amann of Albert Lea, MN, her grandchildren Brittany Holm and husband Cory, as well as Kadin Burkart, her siblings Randy Sydnes, Terry Sydnes, Cindy and her husband John Ahrens, two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

To honor and celebrate the beautiful life of Bonnie Lou Amann, a visitation will be held on August 12, 2023, beginning at 2:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at the same location with Reverend Henry Doyle officiating. Bonnie will be laid to rest with her husband Paul at St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery immediately following service.

Bonnie’s legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched with her kindness and compassion. May her gentle soul rest eternally and her memory forever be a blessing to those whose lives she touched.