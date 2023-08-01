Brian R. McMullen

Brian Richard McMullen, 79, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN with his loving family by his side.

Brian was born on March 17, 1944, to Raphael and Velma (Anderson) McMullen in St Paul, MN. His family moved to Albert Lea, MN when he was a toddler.

Brian attended Albert Lea schools, graduating in 1962. Following graduation, he entered the US Navy and was stationed in Beeville, TX for four years.

While stationed in Texas, he was wed to Nancy Christenson and their family grew with the welcoming of their daughter, Teri. Brian and Nancy moved back to Albert Lea and were later divorced. Upon his return to Albert Lea, he worked at Floorcrafters for a short time before working 30 years at Streaters as a Lead in the woodshop. He retired in 2014. While at Streaters, he proudly served as President and longtime officer of the Carpenters Union #766. Most importantly during his career at Streaters, he met the love of his life, Helen Henderson. They were wed on May 5, 1973, at the Little Brown Church.

Brian and Helen did everything together: fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and watching the Twins, Vikings, Nascar racing, and late-model dirt track racing. Their free time was spent with family and friends going camping, visiting dirt tracks, and visiting with family and friends. Brian loved to fish. His fishing trips often took him north in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He enjoyed annual trips to Canada for smelt fishing. He and Helen often visited Teri and his grandkids as they moved around the country. Their adventures led them from Alaska to Texas, and everywhere in between. After retirement, Brian and Helen wintered in Pharr, TX. Brian loved to tell stories about his travels, his favorite was Halibut fishing in Alaska. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Teri (Matthew) Bertrand; grandchildren, Courtney Barnett, AJ Barnett, Nathan Bertrand, and Emily (Lane) Clawson; great-grandchildren, Daxton Bertrand, and Bailey Clawson; sisters, Cathy Westendorf and Joni Hammer; special family members who Brian was a father figure, Nikki Hammer, Randy (Jennifer) Hammer, Tami Hammer (Mark) Yurick, and grandfather figure, Britani (Eric) Espe, Cassie (Jay) Anderson, and Jamie (Jake) Natzke; his loving pup, Max; and many nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents; step-father, Eldon Fischer; brother-in-law, Lowell Hammer; and his beloved pets Smokey the cat and his Shih-Tzu, BJ.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Mark Boorsma will officiate. Brian’s family will greet guests at a visitation beginning at 12:30 pm before the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.

Brian’s family requests that you wear your favorite MN Twins, MN Vikings, or Nascar apparel in his honor.