Community rallying around family of boy killed in crash Published 7:00 am Monday, August 14, 2023

A GoFundMe account set up for the family of the 11-year-old boy who died Friday evening in a crash on Bridge Avenue at Marshall Street has garnered over $15,000 as of Monday morning.

Ayden Michael Brackey was reportedly riding his bike home after fishing at the Fountain Lake dam off of Bridge Avenue when the crash occurred.

“Ayden loved fishing, baseball, biking, swimming and hanging with family and friends,” the GoFundMe page states.

“Ayden always held a smile on his face and had no fear. He lived his life with the brightest spirit and heaven is lucky to have him.”

Police stated Brackey was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Viola Marian Matson, 89, of Albert Lea. Matson had been driving southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when the westbound bicycle crossed in front of her vehicle and was struck.

First responders began life-saving measures at the scene but he was declared deceased a short time later at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

People still interested in donating to the family can visit the page here.