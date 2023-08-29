Court dispositions: May 1-8, 2023 Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

May 1

Lorenzo Ramirez Jr., 526 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Diversion program for one year.

Ryan Joseph Voelker, 37, Freeborn County Jail, Albert Lea. 9/24/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months. Fees waived. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. 8/25/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree sale of methamphetamine – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 92 months. Fees waived.

Danielle Ann Laszcwski, 19, 28886 Dimaggio St. NE, North Branch. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220

May 2

Andrew Allen Belden, 20, 16063 525th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Jacob York Berneman, 35, 1209 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Taylor Rae Hemenway, 30, 218 2nd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Adam Alan Penhollow, 47, 1786 Tiger Ridge Dr., Albert Lea. 3/14/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 9/24/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 3/20/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order – violation – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order – violation – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order – violation – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 5: Domestic abuse no contact order – violation – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 11/5/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $75. Concurrent with other case.

Charles David Tuttle, 53, 14496 840th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony – possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount of marijuana. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 83 days, credit for 83 days served. Fees waived. Sentence to service for 80 hours.

Manuel Velez, 36, Faribault County Jail, Blue Earth. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lydell Antwane Mack, 41, MN Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $155.

Angel Crispin Reyes, 22, 210 Wenberg St. W., Dunnell. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Silas Terrill Brown, 40, 811 11th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jonathan Juares Zaldivar, 21, 2727 Rhode Island Cir., St. Louis Park. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Ashton James Mertins, 19, PO Box 451, Hayward. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 100/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $100. Count 3: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50. Count 4: Instruction permit violation. Fees $50.

May 3

Walter Lapree Jordan, 30, 1804 350th St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

James Kolby Ralph Lund Jr., 51, 813 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 160 days, credit for 205 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655. Count 2: Interference with emergency call – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Barry Edward Baalson, 62, 45006 60th Ave., Kenyon. Count 1: CMV – cargo securement – fail to prevent loss of load. Fees $380.

May 8

Ronald Joseph Hansen, 80, 1423 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Lance David O’Reilly, 34, 2217 Windsor Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for 70 days, credit for 70 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75.

Derek Terron Hammond, 38, 1115 41st St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.