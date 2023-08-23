Dangerous heat continues; cooling stations open in Albert Lea Published 9:04 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Dangerous heat is expected to continue Wednesday and into Thursday with heat indices expected to reach up to 110 this afternoon.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather agency recorded a heat index of 114 in Albert Lea on Tuesday and as high as 119 in Princeton east of St. Cloud.

Record-breaking temperatures are possible Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

The weather agency warns that extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside, and when possible should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

A few locations in Albert Lea have opened as cooling shelters for people in need of an air-conditioned place to go, including the Albert Lea Salvation Army at 302 Court St. and the Albert Lea Family YMCA at 2021 W. Main St. through Friday.

The Albert Lea Farmers Market has been canceled for Wednesday afternoon because of the heat.