Daniel Dean Hanson, 89, passed away on August 27, 2023, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic in Austin, MN.

Born on July 10, 1934, in Faribault County, MN, Daniel was one of twelve children born to Orville and Nellie (Haas) Hanson. After graduating high school, Daniel served in the Marines for 3 years. His family kept on the legacy of a military household by joining the different military branches. After the military, Daniel married his beloved Judy (Johnson) in 1961 and moved to Albert Lea, MN. The two would welcome four children; Laurie, Chris, Brian, and Craig. In Albert Lea, Daniel would work thirty years curing pork at Wilson and Company. Daniel’s favorite job of thirteen years, as a school janitor at District 241, matched his caring personality. He adored being able to spend time with kids and lend a helping hand whenever needed.

A loving husband of 59 years, Daniel and his wife, Judy, were always remembered holding hands. Whenever he would drop her off at any appointments, he gave a parting, “Now you take care of my Judy!” Masters in the kitchen, they loved making various homemade goodies together. These included popcorn balls, chili, spaghetti, barbeque sauce, and anything they could incorporate their fresh-grown garden veggies into. Their garden comprised everything from flowers and plants to herbs and veggies.

Never knowing a stranger, he welcomed everyone with a thumbs-up and a gracious smile. His quiet but commanding personality made people gravitate to him for a pick-me-up or kind words of wisdom. He enjoyed keeping busy by fishing, golfing, camping, and his favorite, hockey. As a hockey coach for many years, Daniel loved the sport and teaching it to those he loved. If he could incorporate his family into his favorite pastimes, he made it happen. Daniel loved his family something special.

Even as age caught up with Daniel, he remained hardworking and determined to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He watched their sports and would go on walks with them as he rode beside them on his scooter. Daniel would ensure personal touches on everything he made for his family, whether it was one of the various canes he whittled or the small ceramics he painted. Daniel had a welcoming heart for people and assured all his children with a “I’m-a doin’ fine. I got my Mountain Dew right beside me.” His family fondly remembers him enjoying sitting outside in his garden, listening to the twins on the radio, and watching the birds.

Left to cherish Daniel’s memory are his daughters; Laurie (John) Neff and Chris (Keith) Ammons; sons, Brian (Terry) Hanson and Craig (Lori) Hanson; siblings, Mary (David) Adamson, Sharon Hanson, Paul (Mary) Hanson, Sonja Hanson, Sandra Zwick, and Pam (Paul) Jerdee; siblings-in-law, Don Adams, Judy Hanson, and Anne Hanson; he will be missed by many family members and friends.

Daniel is reunited, holding hands, in heaven with his beloved wife, Judy Hanson. He is also preceded in death by parents, Orville and Nellie Hanson; granddaughter, Tara Hanson; siblings, LaVonne (Don) Adams, James Hanson, Jeryl Hanson, and Nancy Hanson; siblings-in-law Floyd Hanson and Lee Zwick.

A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea; the family invites guests to the visitation to wear their favorite sports attire. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Church in Albert Lea, MN with a visitation at the church one-hour prior; Pastor Michael Lillenthal will be officiating. An interment will follow the service at Lakewood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caregiving staff of St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea. A special thank you to Ann, Jen, and Judy.