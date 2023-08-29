David Foster Squires

David Squires was born February 17th, 1939, in Albert Lea, Minnesota; the fourth of five sons of Raymond and Alta (Peterson) Squires. He was a 1957 graduate of Albert Lea High School and took several classes from Mankato State University. David served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Most of the time was served aboard the U.S.S. Somersworth EPCER out of New London, Connecticut. He achieved the rank of Electricians Mate 2nd Class.

In May of 1962, David married Lucille Jenks of Waseca at the Calvary Baptist Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. This union brought four children: Teresa, Jeanette, Carilee, and Mark.

David was employed at Streater Store Fixtures from 1961 until 1971 as a Production Control Analyst, from 1971 until 1974 at KEVCO of Minnesota as a buyer, from 1974 until 1976 Trades Office Products as a buyer-salesman, from 1976 until 1982 Queen Products as a Production Planner, Stockroom foreman and buyer. Finally, David transferred to the ALMCO division as the purchasing manager until his retirement in 2006.

He enjoyed all sports but loved to fish. He also loved purchasing fishing equipment, new and old. He would frequently say, “being out here is the best part, the catching of fish is the frosting on the cake.” Dave coached hundreds of youths in sports. His passion was coaching hockey, baseball, football, soccer, and bowling. Some even said he was a pretty good coach. He knew it was time to hang it up when the kids he coached had children, and he started coaching their kids.

Holding great wisdom, he would often say, “you don’t get to choose the cards you were dealt, but you get to choose how you play them.” He was a firm believer in self-empowerment and coached those athletes to be the best version of themselves.

David died on Friday, August 25th, 2023, at Mayo Hospital in Austin.

He is survived by his daughter; Teresa (Mark) Isley of Evansdale, Iowa, Jeanette Stevens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Carilee Squires of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Grandchildren Tahnya, Marybeth (Ryan), David, Matt (Becki), Joe (Lindsey), Andy (Ashley), Chase, and great- grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Lucille, son Mark, grandparents, parents, brother Charles and Lois Squires, Roger and his wife “Joey” Squires, Donny Squires, Mike Squires, and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Dave will be missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched.

Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services will be hosting a celebration of David’s life on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a private family graveside following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.