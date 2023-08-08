Demolition derby a smash hit
Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Demolition derby results:
Youth
First: Abby Salmon
Second: Blake Craig
Third: Sage Standke
Limited weld
First: Ezra Klinger
Second: Blake Lundmark
Third: Cody Gaines
Fourth: Mike Gaines
Fifth: Dennis Reich
Sixth: Tannon Hornberger
Stock Minis
First: Cal Baas
Second: Chris Flortin
Third: Jake Baas
Fourth: Joe Senholtz
Fifth: Aaron Senholtz
Sixth: Sierra Bergo
Seventh: Ryan Linde
Eighth: Dustin Olson
Ninth: Lily Baas
10th: Maat Baas
Front-Wheel Drive Vans
First: Ashton Besco
Second: Brandon Roe
Third: Chad Roche
Fourth: Mark Krause
Fifth: Travis Schultz
Sixth: Rusty Besco
Seventh: Josh Gulbrandson
Eighth: Juan Cruzbaez
Ninth: Michael Polinder
10th: Brent Drescher
11th: Shari Sprague
12th: Sahya Havle
Compacts
First: Jacob Johnson
Second: Corey Hinsch
Third: Cory Peterson (hardest hitter)
Fourth: Kaden Ellingson
Fifth: Damon Ellingson
Sixth: Cody Darcy
Seventh: Gavin Johnson
Eighth: Jaxson Ellingson
Ninth: Tristen Frank
10th: Jake Adams
11th: James Duffner
12th: Ethan Attig
13th: Tannon Hornberger
14th: Tyler Beckius
15th: Jacob Swearingen