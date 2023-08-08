Demolition derby a smash hit Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

1 of 3

Demolition derby results:

Youth

First: Abby Salmon

Second: Blake Craig

Third: Sage Standke

Limited weld

First: Ezra Klinger

Second: Blake Lundmark

Third: Cody Gaines

Fourth: Mike Gaines

Fifth: Dennis Reich

Sixth: Tannon Hornberger

Stock Minis

First: Cal Baas

Second: Chris Flortin

Third: Jake Baas

Fourth: Joe Senholtz

Fifth: Aaron Senholtz

Sixth: Sierra Bergo

Seventh: Ryan Linde

Eighth: Dustin Olson

Ninth: Lily Baas

10th: Maat Baas

Front-Wheel Drive Vans

First: Ashton Besco

Second: Brandon Roe

Third: Chad Roche

Fourth: Mark Krause

Fifth: Travis Schultz

Sixth: Rusty Besco

Seventh: Josh Gulbrandson

Eighth: Juan Cruzbaez

Ninth: Michael Polinder

10th: Brent Drescher

11th: Shari Sprague

12th: Sahya Havle

Compacts

First: Jacob Johnson

Second: Corey Hinsch

Third: Cory Peterson (hardest hitter)

Fourth: Kaden Ellingson

Fifth: Damon Ellingson

Sixth: Cody Darcy

Seventh: Gavin Johnson

Eighth: Jaxson Ellingson

Ninth: Tristen Frank

10th: Jake Adams

11th: James Duffner

12th: Ethan Attig

13th: Tannon Hornberger

14th: Tyler Beckius

15th: Jacob Swearingen