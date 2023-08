DFL Party cleaning up I-90 Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Members of the Senate District 23 Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party finished their first roadside cleanup for their two miles of adopted highway along Interstate 90 (miles 164-166).

On July 13, 11 volunteers spent two hours cleaning up the westbound lane. They finished up July 21 with 10 volunteers spending two hours cleaning up the eastbound lane.