DNR to offer free entrance to state parks and recreation areas on Sept. 9 Published 2:07 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Sept. 9. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the Minnesota DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas.

“September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family.”

Most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park. Visitors looking for certain recreational opportunities or amenities can use the ParkFinder tool (mndnr.gov/parkfinder) to find the best state park or recreation area for their trip.

Visitors on Sept. 9 will have many activity options:

Visitors are advised to look for alerts and notices on park webpages of the Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/parks) before heading out to be aware of construction, trail closures or other circumstances that might impact their trip.