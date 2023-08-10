Dorothy Petersen

Dorothy Katherine Petersen, 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Thorne Crest. A memorial service to honor her life will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 2 pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, preceded by an hour of visitation. The service will be officiated by Reverend Clayton Balsley.

Born on August 21, 1928, in Newton, Iowa, Dorothy was the patient and loving daughter of Reuben and Gertrude Klaven. At the age of 2, she moved to Albert Lea, where her sweet smile lit up the lives of those around her. Dorothy attended District 23 Elementary School, and her graduation from Albert Lea High School in 1946 marked the beginning of a life filled with warmth and kindness.

A non-judgmental spirit, Dorothy embraced everyone she met, radiating love through her very presence. As a dedicated home health aide for the Freeborn County public health system, she demonstrated her compassionate nature daily.

In addition to her caring heart, Dorothy was a talented baker whose creations brought comfort to many. Just as Marty Robbins’ music and old Westerns brought her joy, her love for coffee became a cherished part of her routine.

Dorothy’s endearing quality of letting each grandchild believe they were her favorite fostered a unique bond that they will forever hold dear. From fishing trips that turned into unforgettable adventures, to baking sessions that mixed laughter with delicious treats, to mushroom foraging and crafting projects that ignited creativity, Dorothy’s cherished moments with her grandchildren were a testament to her nurturing spirit.

She married the love of her life, Orville Petersen, on December 9, 1950, at East Freeborn Church. Their journey was enriched by shared interests, including a mutual love for fishing, camping, and traveling.

Dorothy is survived by her children Cynthia Petersen, Jerry Petersen, Dan O. Petersen, and Tim Petersen; son-in-law, Edward (Eileen) Menefee; her sister Sharon Madrigal; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her sister-in-law Pat Benson.

Dorothy’s patient and loving nature, sweet smile, and capacity to make each person feel cherished will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. The family kindly requests memorials to be sent to a breast cancer research organization in memory of her daughter, Nancy Petersen Menefee. Special recognition goes to the healthcare wing at Thorne Crest, Mayo Hospice, and the numerous friends who enriched Dorothy’s life, just as she enriched theirs.