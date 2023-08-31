Drought worsens across eastern half of Freeborn County Published 6:49 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Half of Freeborn County is now under extreme drought, according to the update released Thursday through the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The eastern half of the county is listed as being in extreme drought, while the other half is in severe drought.

There is only one step worse in intensity than extreme drought and that is exceptional drought.

None of Minnesota is at that level.

Also in extreme drought is all of Mower and Olmsted counties, almost all of Fillmore County and most of Dodge and Houston counties. A portion of Steele county is also included.

Faribault and Blue Earth counties are in moderate drought, while Waseca is split with half being in moderate drought and the other half in severe drought.

This is the second week in a row of worsening conditions for the area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor said the extreme heat impacted areas of the region with temperatures soaring 6 to 10 degrees above normal. Daily high temperature records were broken.