Editorial: What deserved a thumbs up or thumbs down this week? Published 8:50 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

To the start of construction downtown.

Though construction is a little bit of a headache when it is actually happening, we’re already looking forward to the completion of the downtown roads this year, as some of them were particularly in need of some help.

Affected streets include the following:

• Clark Street from St. Mary Avenue to East Main Street

• Washington Avenue from West Main Street to Fountain Street

• Newton Avenue from East Main Street to Clark Street

• Bridge Avenue from Clark Street to Fountain Street

We encourage everyone to stay alert when you’re driving not only for other cars, but also workers and pedestrians, as everything will be a bit hectic in the coming weeks.

All you have to do is imagine how smooth the road will be when it’s done, and it will all be worthwhile.

To the upcoming new school year.

Albert Lea Area Schools students return to the classrooms on Tuesday for another school year.

The beginning of the school year is always a time filled with anticipation for not only students and parents, but teachers, too.

Teachers were in the classroom this week preparing for the arrival of students, getting things set up and in place for families to come in and meet them ahead of the first day next week.

We wish everyone a successful school year with much learning and growth. School can be a time of learning — not only of academics but of life lessons as well.

We encourage students to make learning a priority but to also try to have a little fun, too.

To high heat index values expected over the coming week.

After a few days of pleasant weather, the heat was expected to return today and bring with it a heat advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. today, with heat index values of up to 104 expected.

According to the Weather Service, the heat is typical for summer overall, but a bit rare for August, which tends to be cooler than June and July.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

People should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Temperatures will cool slightly after Sunday before they rise again by Tuesday. The highest temperature of the week is expected on Wednesday.