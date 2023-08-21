Excessive heat warning issued through Thursday Published 6:47 am Monday, August 21, 2023

Freeborn County is under an excessive heat warning from noon today until 7 p.m. Thursday as dangerously hot conditions are expected to bring heat index values as high as 113.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service. People should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside and if possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned rooms.

The Weather Service states overnight temperatures will only drop to the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the effects of the heat overnight.

The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads.

People should make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on friends and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.