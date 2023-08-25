Exploring all areas of participation in high school football

Published 5:30 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea head football coach Paul Dunn talks to participants in the first-ever Women of Tiger Football Academy at Three Oak Winery. Players and coaches discussed all areas of participation in high school football. Photo courtesy Tom Jones

More Sports

Albert Lea girls’ soccer team takes home win

Lake Mills defeats West Hancock in match

Rebels finish 1-2 in opening quadrangular

Scoreboard: Aug. 25

Print Article