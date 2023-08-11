Fifth Street sewer work continues
Published 1:54 pm Friday, August 11, 2023
The city of Albert Lea reports the following project updates.
- Fifth Street and Frank Hall Drive reconstruction project: The contractor has completed the sanitary sewer replacement on Fifth Street and is working on replacing the storm sewer. This work will continue next week.
- Snyder Fields: The City Council will vote Monday on accepting the low bid of $126,771 with a donation of $2,500 for a final bid amount of $124,271 from Apex Fence of Rochester for replacing 2,555 feet of fencing. The city also plans to accept the low quote of $27,720 from Brooks Construction of Albert Lea for new dugouts and $22,750 from Koeppen Custom Concrete of Northwood for the dugout pads.