Glow, bike and float next weekend in upcoming events Published 4:46 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

As part of the annual Rock-n-Roll the Lakes bike ride, Albert Lea will hold a glow ride around Fountain Lake at 9 p.m. Friday, starting from the North Broadway parking lot. Riders of all ages are invited to light up with glow sticks, headlights, helmet lights and neon clothing. There is no charge for the ride, and all participants must wear a helmet and use a road light. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Rock-n-Roll the Lakes ride will start with check-in at 8 a.m. Saturday at Edgewater Park. Participants may choose from a 10-, 30- or 50-mile route. All three courses hug picturesque lake shores and offer a variety of beautiful southern Minnesota scenery.

Fees for the Saturday ride range from $10 for youth ages 5 to 17, $20 for students ages 18 to 22 and $39 for those older than 22, with no fee for children age 5 and younger. T-shirts cost an additional $18 plus tax. This annual ride raises money for Albert Lea Area Cyclists, which advocates for pedestrian safety and trail amenities in Freeborn County.

For more information and to pre-register, go to www.bikemn.org.

Also Saturday will be Albert Lea Floats with free use of paddleboards, canoes and kayaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater Park. Look for the watercraft by the park bandshell.