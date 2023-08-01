Handgun reported stolen and other reports

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen at 3:01 a.m. Monday at 839 Blackmer Ave.

 

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, for a probation violation after a crash at 12:48 a.m. Monday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 215th Street in Albert Lea.

 

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 10:31 a.m. Monday at 18019 Pelican Road.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies brought in Zachary Daniel Johnson, 30, on a warrant at 7:21 p.m. Monday from Faribault County.

 

Break-in reported

Police received a report of a break-in at 4:59 a.m. Monday at 406 W. College St.

 

Graffiti reported at trail

Graffiti was reported at the Blazing Star Trail at 6:17 a.m. Monday.

 

Signs reported stolen

Police received a report at 9:44 a.m. Monday of signs that were stolen from yards on Freeborn Avenue and Johnson Street.

 

Bicycle stolen

A bicycle was reported stolen at 1:10 p.m. Monday at 2233 Gene Ave. The tires on another bike were reported slashed.

 

Man arrested after report

Police arrested Anthony George Jimenez Gonzalez after receiving a report of a man who was reportedly throwing things and assaulting a person at 3:08 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St.

