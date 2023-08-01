Handgun reported stolen and other reports
Published 10:26 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023
A Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen at 3:01 a.m. Monday at 839 Blackmer Ave.
1 arrested for probation violation
Police arrested Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, for a probation violation after a crash at 12:48 a.m. Monday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 215th Street in Albert Lea.
Vehicle reported stolen
A vehicle was reported stolen at 10:31 a.m. Monday at 18019 Pelican Road.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies brought in Zachary Daniel Johnson, 30, on a warrant at 7:21 p.m. Monday from Faribault County.
Break-in reported
Police received a report of a break-in at 4:59 a.m. Monday at 406 W. College St.
Graffiti reported at trail
Graffiti was reported at the Blazing Star Trail at 6:17 a.m. Monday.
Signs reported stolen
Police received a report at 9:44 a.m. Monday of signs that were stolen from yards on Freeborn Avenue and Johnson Street.
Bicycle stolen
A bicycle was reported stolen at 1:10 p.m. Monday at 2233 Gene Ave. The tires on another bike were reported slashed.
Man arrested after report
Police arrested Anthony George Jimenez Gonzalez after receiving a report of a man who was reportedly throwing things and assaulting a person at 3:08 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St.