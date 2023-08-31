Healthcare Coalition trustees organizing community meeting in aftermath of MercyOne announcement Published 11:46 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

The trustees of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition invite community members to discuss the next steps for the nonprofit with the future closing of MercyOne in Albert Lea in December.

“We will continue our mission for local access to high-quality, affordable health care inspired by community involvement,” the coalition said in a press release Thursday. “We remain committed to our purpose of the community controlling needed health care services and restoring lost services for our citizens. We have a strong foundation and believe there are more options and opportunities to achieve our goals, and we look forward to the discussion.”

The discussion comes as MercyOne on Wednesday announced it would close its Albert Lea clinic, citing the global pandemic, challenges in workforce recruitment and differences in regulations crossing into Minnesota as “unsurmountable” barriers, according to a statement.

The community meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.