HEARING 8/21/23 Published 7:06 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

NOTICES IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District 241, Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 5:00 p.m. on August 21, 2023, in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 W Richway Drive, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider that the School District abate property taxes levied by the School District on the properties identified as tax parcel numbers (the “Property”);

Address Lot 5, Block 7, Summer Dale Addition

Parcel Number

PID 34.235.0814

Email newsletter signup

Any person who constructs a single family home, duplex, or multi-family complex, files an application, and obtains formal approval from the appropriate local jurisdictions between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2026 shall be eligible to receive 100% tax abatement of the School District’s share of the increased real estate taxes resulting from the newly constructed housing unit for a period of 5 years.

Information concerning the proposed project, including a draft copy of the abatement resolution, will be on file at Brookside Education Center on and after the date of this notice. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Superintendent’s Office before 4:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Dated: August 10, 2023

By: Dave Klatt

School Board Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 12, 2023

HEARING 8/21/23