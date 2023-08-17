Hormel delivering SPAM to help Maui relief efforts Published 8:41 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Hormel Foods has announced that it is sending resources to aid disaster-relief efforts to Maui after wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island.

Citing a “special relationship” with the people of Hawaii, the company announced that three truckloads of SPAM products are on the way to Maui with two more trucks to follow. All told, the shipments will result in 264,000 cans being sent to the island.

Hormel is partnering with Convoy of Hope — a nonprofit organization whose mission includes aiding those affected by natural disasters.

Email newsletter signup

In total, the company has donated more than $1 million in cash and product to relief funds to the island. The SPAM brand has also designed “SPAM Brand Loves Maui” T-shirts, which are available on SPAM.com.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund. Company employees are also raising money to donate to the local area food bank, with a match from the company itself.

“We are so grateful for our partners like Convoy of Hope and local Hawaii retailers who are helping us get more product to people in need as quickly as possible,” said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand. “The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”

As of Wednesday, at least 110 people have been killed by the fires as the island began reopening and traffic again started moving on the island. To stay updated with the organization’s efforts, visit www.convoyofhope.org/disaster-services/2023-maui-wildfire.