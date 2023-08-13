Hundreds come out to celebrate Glenville’s 125th anniversary
Published 5:21 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023
It was all smiles for this dog and his owner during the Glenville Days parade Saturday morning. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Staff and others with Produce State Bank walk down the street Saturday duriing the Glenville Days parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Families lined the streets in Glenville Saturday during the Glenville Days parade awaiting candy from people coming through the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the American Legion Riders participate in the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Tractors line the street during the Glenville Days parade Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Multiple graduating classes participated in the parade Saturday including the class of 1972. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Glenville's prom king and queen for 2023 ride down the street Saturday during the parade. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Kara Heinemann of Evolution Equine leads her group in the parade Saturday in Glenville. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Glenville's Little King and Queen Harland Thoms and Huntleigh Larson even got to ride down the street in the parade Saturday morning in Glenville. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Members of the Albert Lea Shrine Club perform during the parade Saturday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Streets were buzzing with activity Saturday morning during the annual Glenville Days parade.
The parade was one of several activities taking place during the celebration for the city’s 125th anniversary.