‘I kind of just feel like this is my mission and my purpose’ Published 1:41 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Woman opening new consignment shop in downtown Albert Lea

A familiar face in the consignment business is opening a new store in downtown Albert Lea.

Lisa Myran has had a few other consignment stores previously, but had to sell her most recent store because of some health issues she was facing.

When she heard that the other consignment store had closed, and her health concerns had since improved, she decided to try her hand at a new store and in a new location.

“I just felt like God was calling me to do that … to serve the community, that there was a need for it and just that I love it.”

Thus was born Grace & Glory Consignment, which is slated to open Friday at 212 S. Broadway.

“I wanted (God) to be glorified,” Myran said of the name for the new store. “None of this would have been able to be possible without him.”

The store offers women’s and men’s clothing, juniors clothing, jewelry, shoes, home goods, home decor and small furniture. She plans to have sizes 00 to 3X in women’s clothing, and noted she is looking for more plus-size clothing.

Myran said she had people she was able to call to see if they would be interested in consigning.

“We’ve been very blessed with a great response — encouragement and calls with appointments,” she said.

She offers a consignment percentage of 50/50, and right now she is scheduling out to the beginning of November for new consignment appointments.

In addition to being busy gathering items to sell, she and others have updated the space from its prior use. The walls have been painted, and another wall in the middle of the store has been opened up to allow customers to see from the front of the store all the way to the back.

Finishing touches were being put in place on Thursday morning.

“I kind of just feel like this is my mission and my purpose,” Myran said. “When you don’t feel good, and then you feel good again, you just want to use your time for good.”

She likes that it is also a way she can serve other people and the community.

“For me, I’ve had it in my past where I couldn’t go to the boutiques and buy clothes,” she said. “To me it meant something to have somewhere to go — and you can get different brands, different styles. I love how it offers something for everyone at affordable prices.”

She said she is grateful for the support she has already received and for the consignors who have already been willing to work with her.

Grace & Glory Consignment will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

People can call for appointments at 507-369-5342.