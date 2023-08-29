Jace Michael James Lee, age 15, of Pine Island, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 801 7th St. SE, Kasson, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be held at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 801 7th St. SE, Kasson, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Celebration of Life reception will follow the funeral service at the American Legion Kasson Post 333, 212 W Main St, Kasson.

Jace Michael James Lee was born on June 29, 2008, in Rochester to Jesse and Jessica (Swenson) Lee. Jace is our son, brother, friend and loved by so many. He had a kind, gentle heart. He always wanted to do what was right and always wanted to stand up for others.

Jace was a sophomore at Pine Island High School. He was a percussionist and part of the band family. Jace was in the Pine Island Track & Field team and enjoyed throwing discus. Jace was a smart student. He tried his hardest to get his homework done as soon as possible so he could game with his friends. If you happened to have a class with Jace, you may have noticed he liked to drum with his hands, feet, or drumsticks.

Jace’s favorite hobby was playing Halo, Fortnite, Terraria, Minecraft, Roblox and other video games with his family and friends. Labor Day was his most anticipated holiday, because he would get to see his cousins at the Labor Day Swenson Reunion. Whenever he had the chance, he would take his friends and family on four-wheeler rides and try to hit every bump in the yard (at maximum speed but wearing helmets of course). In the summer, badminton was his go-to outside activity along with kayaking/grueling agate hunting with his dad. Winter could never come soon enough, as he loved cold weather and downhill skiing with his dad.

Jace was an avid reader. His sister, Jaden, introduced him to a book series called Warriors, also known as Warrior Cats at a young age. He proceeded to read all 97 books in the series in due time. This strengthened his love for cats. His cat Silver was loved by him immensely. She was always by his side. He tended to have cat hair all over his clothes. He also loved his family dog, Duke.

Jace would often be seen wearing one of his dad’s I.B.E.W. electrical shirts that he had grown into. He took every opportunity he could to go grocery shopping with his mom to buy every type of food he loved, including baked barbeque chips, orange chicken, and chocolate chip waffles. Jace was an amazing helper around the house and outside. He never complained about chores (much).

Jaden and Jace had an amazing bond. As a kid, Jace always made his presence known to Jaden. Whether it was pulling her hair, blowing up their Minecraft world, or eating the marshmallows out of her Lucky Charms cereal. They were always there for each other when it counted, and he looked up to her as well. Jace will always be Jaden’s little brother.

Jace will be missed by his parents Jesse and Jessica Lee; sister, Jaden Lee; his pets, Duke, Silver and Cutie Cat; grandparents, Michael and Renee Lee and James Swenson and Frances Kycek all of Albert Lea; aunts & uncles, Sarah Lee and her son, Connor, Keri (and Mike) LeVesque and their daughters, Emma, Ahna and Allie, Sophie Lee (and Dustin Weber) and their son, Eekoh, Victoria (and Reyes) Martinez and their children, Cassie and Kahlyn, Maschelle Williams and her children, Denzel, Naschelle, Tristan and Toni, Christina (and Jeremy) McDaniel and their children Osker and Lydia, Patricia (and Jordan) Flatness and their children, Riley, Parker and Amyah, Frances (and Ryan) Wangen and Jimmy Swenson; other relatives and close friends including his role model and Jaden’s boyfriend, Henry Hemingsen.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents; cousin, Alice McDaniel; second cousin, Teresa Gentry and great uncle, John Swenson.

We know this is such a hard time right now but thank you for being there for us and always keep the memory of Jace in your heart.

If you’re struggling, it’s okay to share your feelings. Help is available. Speak with someone today.

Call 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Someone is there for you 24 hours a day.

Or you can call Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota @ (844)-274-7472.

To honor Jace’s life, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Pine Island High School Band Program, a local Suicide Prevention Program or his family to make these donations in memory of him.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.