Kent A. Erlandson

Kent Allen Erlandson, 78, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Sunday August 20th, 2023 surrounded by his family. Kent was born November 9th, 1944 in Albert Lea, MN to Ralph O. and Dorothy (Hawkinson) Erlandson. A 1963 graduate of Albert Lea High School, Kent went on to receive his BA from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN. Kent and his high school sweetheart, Sue (Rietveld), married Dec 27th, 1966 and went on to have three boys. After a brief stint in St. Cloud, MN, Kent, Sue, and their firstborn returned to Albert Lea with Kent immediately joining his father in the family business, thus beginning his journey as a John Deere dealer. In 1974, Kent succeeded Ralph as the owner of Erlandson Implement.

Kent took an active interest in the Albert Lea community where his involvement included the YMCA and Kiwanis. He was also an elder at First Presbyterian Church and served on the board at Security State Bank. However, Kent’s first love was the water. At a young age, he and his brother and sisters learned how to sail and water ski. His passion for water skiing would eventually allow him and his three sons to travel the country, participating in state and national ski competitions. Kent was pivotal in the growth of the Albert Lea Water Ski Club, which provided local residents of all ages the opportunity to learn to ski and participate in a ski show every 4th of July holiday on his beloved Fountain Lake. The last time he put on his ski was at the age of 75.

Kent will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He will always be remembered for his unabashed love for John Deere green, MasterCraft boats, and Goode skis. Most importantly, Kent left an indelible legacy as a devoted and loving husband, and a proud father and grandfather, who modeled his commitment to hard work, honesty, and integrity daily.

Kent is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Sue, sons Scott (Emily Korsch) of Duluth, MN, Mark (Heather) of Milwaukee, WI and Grant (Angie) of Eagan, MN, and grandchildren George, Grace, Teddy and Alex. Kent is also survived by his sister Nancy (Lendall Smith) Herter, sister-in-law Deanna (Dee) Erlandson and many nieces and nephews. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne and brother Roe.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 15th from 4-6pm at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 16th at First Presbyterian Church, with a visitation beginning one hour before. A reception will be held after the service at 112 On Broadway in Albert Lea until 3pm. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Albert Lea, MN or St Croix Hospice.