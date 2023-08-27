Kite festival raises over $27K for new inclusive playground
Large kites from Great American Kites and Events were the highlight of the Let Inclusion Fly! Kite Festival, which raised money for the new inclusive playground. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
People brought lawn chairs and blankets to sit and watch the kites throughout the festival. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The area Lions clubs came together to have a ring toss at the event, which people could play for a chance to win a free bottle of soda. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Children also enjoyed facepainting at the event. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea was one of several people to be on the dunk tank Saturday at the kite festival. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A few of the Albert Lea police officers were on hand to try to dunk Albert Lea police Lt. Jeff Strom at the festival. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Smaller kites were also on hand for people to purchase at the festival. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Hundreds came out to Edgewater Park on Saturday for the Let Inclusion Fly Kite Festival, which raised money for a new inclusive playground.
The event raised a little more than $27,000, according to organizers.
A group of donors announced it would give a combined $50,000 toward the park for the festival as a match to funds raised from the festival. Money will continue to be raised to support the match through Friday.