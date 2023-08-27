Kite festival raises over $27K for new inclusive playground Published 2:51 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Hundreds came out to Edgewater Park on Saturday for the Let Inclusion Fly Kite Festival, which raised money for a new inclusive playground.

The event raised a little more than $27,000, according to organizers.

A group of donors announced it would give a combined $50,000 toward the park for the festival as a match to funds raised from the festival. Money will continue to be raised to support the match through Friday.