Larry Dean Sorby

Larry was born on March 4th, 1943 at the home of his parents Merlyn and Mable Sorby on in Albert Lea, MN. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Larry graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1961. He worked at various places in the Albert Lea area, including many years at Larson Grocery and the Plymouth Shoe Store. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1967 in Faribault, MN where he served for 6 years. In 1968 Larry moved to Minneapolis and began working for Minnegasco(now CenterPoint Energy). He worked in the Credit and Billing department for 39 1/2 years until his retirement in 2008.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Merlyn and Mable (Berg)Sorby, brothers Maynard in infancy, Jerry and wife Beulah Sorby, sister LuJean Adams, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and other relatives. Larry is survived by Brother-in-law Blair Adams, Nieces Stephanie(Cody) Wagner, Cheri(Al) Chapek, Theresa Jensen, Janell(Bruce) Jacobs, Jody(John) Mondell, Nephew’s Lance(Sherry) Adams, Wade(Kelly) Adams, Jason(Cari) Adams, Dustin(Wendy) Adams, Brandon(Beth) Adams, many great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and many friends in Albert Lea and Minneapolis/St. Paul areas.

A celebration of life will be held at the Sanctuary of West St. Paul on August 19th from 11:30-1:30.