Letter: Caring Mayo staff made experience better Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Mayo Clinic is at it again. Taking care of their patients one at a time. Never dreamed I would be going through hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT ) in my lifetime, but there I was. How do you say thank you to everyone who cared for you for a total of 40 days? From the people at the front desk who checked me in every day to the nursing staff, all the doctors and nurses who had to check my ears day in and day out, the entire staff is so caring. Caring, compassionate and concerned, three words I can use to describe the treatment received in the hyperbaric medicine area of Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea. They all made the entire procedure seem like it was nothing. The care is the best you will ever have if someone does indeed need that kind of therapy. Thank you again to everyone involved for getting me through all this. You all made it, if I dare say, a pleasure to come in every morning. Thank you again for everything. With all this being said, there is one thing I would change, however. There are a few select individuals who need to come up with some better jokes to tell (and you know who you are). Just my opinion.

Bruce Polacek

Twin Lakes