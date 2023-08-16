Letter: Civic Music gives people the chance to enjoy exceptional music Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Albert Lea Civic Music is excited to announce that tickets are now available for its upcoming season. This organization has been offering performances by national and international artists for 77 years! The 2023-24 line up of concerts is sure to continue that long history of wonderful entertainment. There is great variety in the line-up of performances being offered including a pianist, a brass trio, a saxophone quartet, a guitar/violin duo and a folk trio. The music will offer a mix of genres. Reciprocity is back this season so a membership will include five concerts in Albert Lea and three concerts in Clear Lake.

This is a great opportunity for individuals and for families to enjoy exceptional music throughout the year. More specific information and tickets can be found at www.albertleacivicmusic.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at HyVee in Albert Lea, Arcadian Banks, the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office and Coffee House on Main in Austin. Treat yourselves to the concerts in this year’s season!

Becky Tennis Hanson

Albert Lea