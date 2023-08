Letter: Inflation during Trump versus now Published 7:04 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Facts: We hear in the news media that inflation has softened and is not much of a problem. The Inflation Calculator says: The dollar had an average inflation rate of 5.64 % per year between 2020 and today, producing a cumulative price increase of 17.89%. The inflation rate total for the four years President Trump was in office was 8.4%.

Russel E. Tordoff

Glenville