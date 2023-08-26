Letter: Thanks to those who provided care Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

I am writing this letter to the editor about my exemplary care I had at Albert Lea Mayo Clinic ER. I went there on Friday as I didn’t feel well. My care was exceptional.

I went home, but on Monday I started to feel worse. So I went back to the ER on Monday. Then on Monday I received the same concern. Both times, the nurses tech and doctors were so informed and caring.

Then a young boy came to do a blood test. I thought to myself no 16-year-old boy can take a blood test. But he did it so fast without pain I couldn’t believe it was over. I did find out he was 21. A great young man!

Email newsletter signup

Every test I had done was done well and with efficiency. I had lower lung pneumonia, high heart rate and low oxygen. They wanted me to go to a hospital. After many calls, there were no rooms available. Finally a room in Faribault Alina Hospital, so at 12:30 p.m., my son drove me there. Got there at 1:30.

What a pleasant surprise — a terrific staff admitted me immediately. The techs, nurses, doctors were so great. My case at the ER at Mayo in Albert Lea and Faribault are on the top of my list as wonderful.

God bless all of you for all you did for me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Ruth Sanders

Albert Lea