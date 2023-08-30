Letter: Trump is like Humpty Dumpty Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Do you remember the rhyme, “Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a big fall. All the king’s horses and all the kings men couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

Well if this doesn’t sound so similar to Donald Trump’s story nothing does.

It is unbelievable about the support he gets from those so called Trumpsters. When they hear his vice president talk about what Trump instructed him to do and he didn’t do it because it would be against the law and yes it would have been, they still support Trump.

Trump instructed Pence to disrupt the transfer of power from Trump to Biden on his inauguration. Vice President Pence needs to be commended for his commitment to the Constitution.

Trump has over 70 indictments against him. A record that is unheard of. No one can beat that many. But those Trumpsters think he can. Not only that Trump thinks he can because after all he thinks he is this country’s savior. In my last letter to the editor, I asked for any Trumpster to inform us people with common sense what it is that attracts them to Trump. I didn’t think there would be anyone that would embarrass themselves to do it. But there was.

I used to be the most hated person in Albert Lea by those far-right Republicans. I think I am back on top.

When COVID first came out, Trump informed the American people that it was just a hoax put out by the Democrats. Thousands of people died due to this fake news. There are people today who won’t take that shot or its booster shots because of what Trump said. Trump says no other president has ever done so much in four years as he has. All those Trumpsters swallow this because Trump said it. They just don’t have a mind of their own. They need someone like Trump to tell them what to think and what to do.

It has been brought to my attention that some of these weak-minded Trumpsters think I hate Trump. I don’t hate Trump half as much as they hate me because of my letters to the editor. All my letters make common sense and they hate that.

I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea