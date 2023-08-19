Letter: What is the attraction to Trump? Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

I would like some Trumpster to write a letter to the editor and explain to me what it is that Trump has that attracts their vote. It sure can’t be mannerism. What is it they stand for that Trump stands for? John Wayne, Elvis, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan all had a mannerism about them that attracted people to them. I look at Trump, and I see more attraction to a dried-up prune than I do when I see him in one of his Trump rallies. When you see these polls showing how much Trump has for support there must be someone out there that can put what he has that attracts them to him. I hope this letter will incite someone to give me and other people with common sense some idea of what it is about Trump that attracts him to them. He has convinced me that he is right. He could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York and his popularity would go up. He has four indictments against him now. Everyone has seen all the evidence against him on the news. And it seams as though those Trumpsters don’t care. They still back him for president — even when he mocks them about how weak-minded they are that they stick with him. That’s why I invite some Trumpster to write a letter to the editor and let me and other common sense people know what it is that Trump has that we wish we all had. There has to be some magnetism about him that I don’t see that a Trumpster can enlighten us about Trump. The Republican Primary is coming up. Who will win? Will it be Liz Cheney and the grand old party, or will it be Trump and the Trump Party? I’m still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea