Linda Applegate

Linda Kathryn (Brown) Applegate went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 16.

Linda was born on July 18, 1947, in Seattle to Arthur and Lucille Brown.

Linda graduated from Moorhead (MN) High School in 1965. She graduated from Moorhead State College in 1969 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught 3rd grade in Loveland, CO for 4 years before marrying Wayne Applegate on March 3, 1973, in Rocky Mountain National Park, CO. They moved back to Kansas to farm. Linda taught for 1 year in Osborne, KS before starting their family. They started Post Rock Natural Grains where they sold amaranth pancake mix that they had developed. Linda also taught kindergarten for 1 year in Lucas, KS before moving to Russell, KS where she taught 1st grade in Gorham, KS. In 1988 the family moved to Albert Lea, MN.

Email newsletter signup

Linda worked at Shopko and Herberger’s while doing some subbing in the Albert Lea school district. She worked for a year at the high school in the Options room as a para, before taking the Options teaching position at Southwest Middle School. Linda took night classes at Mankato State and graduated with her Master’s in Special Education. She retired from teaching in 2013, after 20 years with the Albert Lea School District.

Linda dedicated her life to the Lord on Oct. 2, 1973. She was a member of the Albert Lea Assembly of God Church for over 30 years. She had been a Sunday School teacher, Missionette leader, Wednesday night Kid’s club leader, on the music team, Women’s Ministry, and served on the Church board. She went on a “re-construction” mission trip to Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina and led another mission trip to the Dominican Republic. Linda was also active in the community helping her husband work on Shinefest homes and was a member of the Youth for Christ Support and Advisory Team.

Linda was also an avid fan of all MN sports teams, especially the Vikings, and loved cheering on her grandchildren in all of their sports and activities.

Linda is survived by her daughter Stephanie (John) Schneider of Albert Lea, son Ryan (Corinne) Applegate of Albert Lea, and son Daniel (Esther) Applegate of Edwards, CO; grand-children Zachery and Maddie Schneider, Gianna and Weston Applegate of Albert Lea and Isabel, D’Artagnan, and Griffin Applegate of Edwards, CO; brothers Larry (JoAnn) Brown, Minneapolis, MN, Ken (Lynn) Brown, Punta Gorda, FL, and sister Bonnie Grieger, Maple Grove, MN; brother- in-law Jack (Barbara) Applegate, Osborne, KS, sisters-in-law Ruth (Richard) Riley, Valley Falls, KS, Nancy Lundy, Hays, KS, Kristine (Kevin) Lawson, Sapulpa, OK; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, parents Arthur and Lucille Brown, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a cousin.

Services will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Albert Lea on Saturday, Aug. 26 with visitation starting at 11:00 followed by the funeral at 12:00. There will be a graveside service at the Cheyenne Cemetery in Kansas on Sept. 3rd at 2:00 with food following at the United Methodist Church in Luray, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Albert Lea Assembly of God Church, Albert Lea Youth for Christ, or United Way. Instead of sending Thank You’s, we will be donating that postage money to Youth for Christ.