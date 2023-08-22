Linda Frances McColloch

A memorial service for Linda Frances (Chavez) McColloch will be held on Friday, August 25 at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN at 12:00 pm with visitation one hour prior, and a luncheon to follow. Linda died peacefully on Saturday, August 19th surrounded by her family at her home in Austin, MN. She was born on October 14, 1953, in Phoenix, AZ, one of ten children born to Telesforo and Phyllis (Hernandez) Chavez. Linda grew up and spent most of her life in Albert Lea. She was first united in marriage to Antonio F. Garza with who she raised four children. She was then united in marriage to her life-long partner, Michael L. McColloch. Linda had many interests, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, estate sales, gardening, cookouts with family and spending time working on her house. Linda worked at Cummins Engines (Fleetguard) in Lake Mills, IA for 20 years and then worked with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Department in Albert Lea before her retirement. She is survived by her life-long partner, Michael L. McColloch, her children: Toni Garza, Savannah, GA, Christina Garza, Austin, MN, Amy Garza, Austin, MN and David (Katelyn) Garza, Enid, OK, her grandchildren: Reynaldo Quesada, Antonio Quesada, Tramire Little, Darian Weigel, Darik (Skyler) Weigel, Jaydon (Ali) Weigel, Alixandra Flores, Esteban (Jenny) Colin Lopez, Cristian Ruiz, Landon Garza, Kyla Garza and Bradley Garza, and her great grandchildren: Jaelianna, Niko, Brooks, Kyson and baby Colin, her siblings: Patsy Fuentez of Albert Lea, Ignacio (Jean) Chavez of Austin, MN, Suzie (Robert) Garza of Albert Lea, Tony (Artie) Chavez of Albert Lea, Greg Chavez of Owatonna, MN, Delfina Chavez of Crystal, MN and Kathy Chavez of South St. Paul, MN and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lupe Salcedo, her brother, Albert Chavez, her granddaughter, Natasha Weigel, her son, Mark Garza and her mother, Phyllis Chavez. The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and their wonderful nursing staff, Angie and Ana. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the family at 1914 1st Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912