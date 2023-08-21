Local artist awarded SEMAC grant Published 3:01 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

The board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 17 individual artist grants for a total of $67,000 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included nine emerging artists and eight advancing artists.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

Susanne Crane of Albert Lea received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for “Low Hanging Fruit Poetry Book.”