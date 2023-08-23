Man injured on moped in hit-and-run crash Published 11:28 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A 29-year-old Albert Lea man was injured Tuesday night after a crash between a car and a moped on West Main Street near Skyline Plaza.

Albert Lea police stated Jusseppe Galindo Kiel was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the Albert Lea hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Police were dispatched to the crash at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Kiel stated he was westbound on West Main Street near the Skyline Plaza when he noticed two westbound vehicles approaching him from behind at a high rate of speed.

He reportedly moved his moped to the right lane but was hit by one of the approaching vehicles, causing him to crash. He told police that the two vehicles had possibly been racing when they came up over the hill on the viaduct bridge.

One of the vehicles continued and the other briefly stopped but left the scene before officers arrived. Officers were able to identify both vehicles and are in the process of interviewing all involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

Albert Lea police were assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Police stated Damon Allen Ellingson, 18, was cited for failure to drive with due care.