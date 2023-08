June 17, 1929 – Aug. 19, 2023

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Margaret Johnson, 94, Albert Lea, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 19, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

BonnerupFuneralService.com