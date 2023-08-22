Mary Marcus Edon, 64, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Born on August 24, 1958, in Albert Lea, she was a daughter of the late Donovan and Ruth (Emmons) Marcus. A 1976 graduate of Ellendale-Geneva High School, Mary received her Associate’s degree from Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. A gifted musician, Mary played the piano, flute and sang in various bands and church groups.

Known for her strong work ethic, Mary held a variety of jobs through the years. She worked as a lifeguard at Beaver Lake, a teacher of mini-majorettes, a real estate agent, florist, greeting card stocker. Mary worked many years in the restaurant industry as a cook and waitress at a variety of places, and then became manager of “Mary’s Pumphouse,” formerly the Truckers Inn, and also ran her own food stand, “At the Hop.” Most recently, Mary worked as a site manager of the SEMCAC senior dining program in Ellendale.

Unwavering in her faith, Mary led a Christ-centered life and sought to share the love of Jesus with everyone she encountered. Devoted to her faith and active in the church, over the years Mary served as a Sunday School teacher, greeter, member of the prayer team, leader of worship music, and a caretaker at the Strawberry Lake Christian Retreat. Mary was very generous to others with her time, and loved to lend a helping hand and volunteered when and where she could. Unapologetically true to herself, Mary had a great sense of humor. She was often found singing and making up songs about everyday life. Mary enjoyed spending time outside tending to her garden, caring for her flowers, and soaking up the sunlight.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her four children, Megan Stephoni (Curt Piepho), Macey Stephoni, Zachary Edon, and Nicole Krause (Nathan); two grandchildren, Mason and Harmony Piepho; six siblings, Rebecca Nordland (Thayne), Michael Marcus (Barbara), Suzanne Cory (Chip), Paul Marcus (Tracy), Ruth Hagen (Keith), Matthew Marcus (Sarah); her beloved cat, Milo; many extended family members; and countless friends.

In addition to her parents, Donovan and Ruth, Mary was preceded in death by two children, Baby Stephoni and Baby Edon.

A visitation will be held from 6-8:00PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale, with a visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in Ellendale.