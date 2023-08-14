MaryLou M. Jacobson

MaryLou Margaret (Moyer) Jacobson, age 92, of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Thorne Crest Nursing Home in Albert Lea, MN.

MaryLou was born on March 7, 1931 in Albert Lea to Ferris and Alma (Carlson) Moyer. She attended Albert Lea Schools and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1950. She enjoyed bowling and worked at a local bakery before finding her fit serving lunch to the students in Albert Lea schools for 25 years.

MaryLou married the love of her life Robert O. Jacobson on May 16, 1952 at Calvary Baptist Church, five days before he deployed to Germany. They spent a wonderful 71 years loving each other and their love is one for the ages. They loved attending Grace Lutheran Church together, babysitting their wonderful grandchildren, watching the birds and squirrels, and cheering on the Twins and Vikings. Most of all, spending all the time they could with their family for holidays, camping trips, vacations, and the Fall pumpkin & apple runs (‘The Fish Run’; climbing the cliffs for bittersweet).

Some of the things that will be remembered most about MaryLou are her phrases: “Drive careful!”, “Love you bunches!”, “Love you oceans!”, “This is Mom and Dad/Grandma and Grandpa J! All is good here!”, “Get home before dark!”; her amazing smile, her ability to make everyone feel special and unique, her long Minnesota goodbyes, fruit in jello, always wanting to feed everyone, planting marigolds and impatiens every spring, gardening, making refrigerator pickles, and the incredible love she had for her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert, children Kathy Peterson of Albert Lea, Susan (Tom) Westland of Albert Lea, Carol (Scott) Quam of Oakland, Mark Jacobson of Rochester, and Dan (Tonya) Jacobson of New Prague. Grandchildren Chris Weseman, Angela (Brian) Webb, Laura (Chris) Thomas, Jamie (Justin) Matson, Jennifer (Tristan) Sather, Tara Westland, Chad (Rochelle) Quam, Sarah (Josh Adams) Quam, Matthew (Molly) Jacobson, Brooke Jacobson, Bethany Jacobson, Cody Jacobson, Emily Jacobson, and Step-Grandchild Heidi (Stet) Howland. Great-Grandchildren Jake, Benjamin, Blake, Kennidee, Kamora, Christopher, Christian, Joseph, Jenna, Henrik, Anders, Grant, Natalie, Lennon, Presley, Paige, Pierce, Easton, Baby Jacobson, Tiera, Taya, and Step-Great-Grandchildren Shawn, Megan, Mckenzie, and Savannah. Brother-in-Law Donald Jacobson, Sisters-in-Law Marcia Moyer, Vi Moyer, and Joan Moyer.

MaryLou was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jerry, Gordy, Dalis, and Ross; Sisters-in-law Joyce Moyer, Lila and Joan Jacobson and Thelma Foss; Granddaughter Amy; 3 Great-Grandchildren Michael, Vanessa, and Jayden; Step-Grandson Chad.

A special thank you to Thorne Crest Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care and thoughtfulness given to MaryLou and her family.

Funeral Services for MaryLou will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Vicar Ashley Kuhlman will officiate. Visitation will take place at the Church that morning from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Lunch will follow the burial in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran Church.