MCA test scores drop overall in Albert Lea district, improve at high school Published 7:53 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

After making progress last year, scores generally fell across the board in Albert Lea Area Schools following the release of testing results related to the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests in math, reading and science in 2023. The results were released by the Minnesota Department of Education Thursday.

The MCAs were given to students in third through 11th grade and focused on math, reading and science.

According to results, the percentile of students within the entire district meeting math proficiency dropped from 36.6% last year to 35.2% this year. In reading, students meeting or exceeding expectations dropped by half a percent from 40.4% to 39.9%. However, nowhere was the drop more significant than in science, where 31.1% of students met or exceeded standards. By comparison, 35.4% of students taking a science assessment met or exceeded standards last year.

At Hawthorne Elementary School, almost 36% of students met or exceeded state standards in math, which was down from last year’s 39.2%. Numbers were also down in reading, where 33.5% of those taking an assessment met or exceeded standards. By comparison, 39.2% met or exceeded standards in 2022.The drop was more significant in science, with 30.2% of students meeting or exceeding standards. Last year, 41.3% of students taking the assessment met or exceeded standards.

At Halverson Elementary School last year, 57.4% of students met or exceeded standards in math. This year, 40.1% achieved those standards. In reading, 34.3% of students met or exceeded standards in 2023, an almost 10% decrease from last year’s 44.1%. In science, 54.3% of students met or achieved MCA standards. Last year, 75.7% of students taking the science assessment met or exceeded expectations.

Results were also down at Lakeview Elementary School, where 53.8% of students met or exceeded expectations in math, a drop-off from the 60.7% who met or exceeded expectations last year. In reading, 46.2% of students met or exceeded the standard. By comparison, half of students taking the assessment last year met or exceeded expectations. In science, 32.3% of students met or exceeded MCA standards. Last year, 48.3% of students reached the standard.

And at Sibley, 43.4% of students met or exceeded expectations in math, a 4% drop from last year’s 47%. In science, 37.9% of students being assessed met or exceeded MCA standards. By comparison, 41.8% met or exceeded expectations last year.

There was good news though, as reading scores improved from 41.8% least year to 47.8% in 2023.

At Southwest Middle School, 26.1% of students taking a math assessment met or exceeded standards, a drop from last year’s 26.9%. In reading, 37.1% of students met or exceeded MCA standards, a 4% decrease from last year’s 41.1%.

Students did not take a science assessment.

Improved scores were the trend at Albert Lea High School, as 29.7% of students who took a math assessment met or exceeded math achievement rates. That’s an improvement from last year’s 21.6%. In reading, 41.5% of students taking the test met or exceeded reading achievement rates. Last year, 32.7% of students opting to be assessed met the standard. In science, 26.6% of students who elected to take the test met or exceeded the standard. Last year, 25.9% of students being assessed met or achieved expectations.

No testing data was available for the Area Learning Center.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Education, statewide there was a 1% increase in math scores within the assessment, a 1% decrease in reading scores and a 2% decrease in science scores since the 2022 assessments. Scores still remained roughly 10% below pre-pandemic levels.

”These statewide assessment results reinforce what we and other states around the country already know — our students, families, school communities and education are continuing to recover from the pandemic and need our support,” said Willie Jett, commissioner of education, in a press release. This data is important as one part of a broader set of measures that tell us how our students and families are doing and what we need to do in partnership with our school communities to provide support for students to not only recover, but also excel.“