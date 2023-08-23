MEETING 9/5/23

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing
Shell Rock River Watershed District
2024 Budget and Levy

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Shell Rock River Watershed District will hold a public hearing pursuant to Section 103D.911 of Minnesota Statutes, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:31 a.m., at the Shell Rock River Watershed District 305 S 1 st Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007 to hear and consider the District’s budgets and levy for 2024. The total proposed Administrative budget for 2024 is $271,000.00 and proposed Project Fund budget is $18,603,001.00. Proposed Administrative levy is $250,000.00, Liability Insurance Fund levy $21,000.00 and the Debt Service levy is $178,625.00

Aug. 23 and Sep. 2, 2023
