Minnesota secretary of state to visit Albert Lea Wednesday Published 3:10 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office on Monday announced Steve Simon’s will visit Albert Lea on Wednesday.

Simon is slated to speak with high school students about the importance of voting. Immediately following, the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce will host a conversational event with Simon aimed at fostering open dialogue and community engagement.

The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Wedgewood Cove. Members of the public, local leaders and community advocates are invited to attend and participate in this opportunity to connect with the Secretary of State in an informal and engaging setting.

The conversational event will focus on various topics of interest to the Albert Lea community, including civic participation, voter education and community empowerment. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, share insights and gain a deeper understanding of the Secretary of State’s initiatives and priorities, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring this conversational event to Albert Lea,” Simon said. “Engaging directly with the community is a crucial part of our commitment to transparent governance and active citizenship. We look forward to hearing from the residents of Albert Lea and learning how we can better serve their needs.”

For more information about the event, contact Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shari Sprague at director@albertlea.org or by phone at 507-373-3938.