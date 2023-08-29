My Point of View: Democrats are going to make Trump next president Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

My Point of View by Brad Kramer

Have you noticed a trend over the past year or so? I sure have!

When Democrats boycott a business, fizzle happens (Chick-fil-A anyone?). When Republicans decide they’ve had enough and take their dollars elsewhere, boom! Americans got sick of a beer pushing a trans message and the largest brand in the business got sloshed. Folks were tired of Walt Disney’s company that we grew to love, becoming more about woke messages and sex ed, and Disney has been taking a financial ride with more dips than a rollercoaster, minus the big suspense-filled ride to the top before the next dive. Target filled their shelves with messages like “Satan respects pronouns.” After losing 90% of its stock prices, I am sure they’ve noticed. And the rest of us still don’t respect pronouns, so Target and Satan can share that distinction.

Jason Aldean recorded “Try That in a Small Town” that the liberal media tried to paint as racist and backwards, and they made it a hit! Big media came out screaming about the song, calling it plenty of names (like they did “Sound of Freedom”), but Americans brought it to the top of several music charts.

Oliver Anthony released “Rich Men North of Richmond” that lambasts politicians on the take who “all just wanna have total control, Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do,

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do, ‘Cause your dollar ain’t (edit) and it’s taxed to no end.” In his earlier song, “Doggonit,” he sings “And Republicans and Democrats, I swear they’re all just full of crap, I’ve never seen a good city slicking, bureaucrat.” And do you know what? I’m good with it! I don’t write to build support for Mitch McConnell and the Bush family! I want to see more conservatives like Rep. Peggy Bennett and Sen. Gene Dornink take their place as our citizen representatives! When Peggy, a lifelong schoolteacher, and Gene, a union carpenter, hang up their hats, I want to see our county GOP send more hard-working Americans who know the value of our liberties go to the capital rather than some polished busy-body who thinks they’re owed a political seat because of their last name or the digits in their bank accounts. Don’t get me wrong. If you want to go to the capital and balance our budget, you better first be able to balance your own checkbook, so I’m all for our representatives having success. I’d rather see someone with calluses on their hands that matches their net worth.

We’re tired of bureaucrats telling us what to do! We’re tired of politicians like Walz who give us one set of dictates, while their friends get a pass to open their candy store as our own businesses got shutdown!

This will be the only time I ever respond to Wayne Thorson’s drivel. Wayne, when I first got involved in the Freeborn County GOP, I noticed your letters talked about you being so notoriously hated by Republicans. I’ve been on the leadership team for several years now and have not once heard your name even mentioned. I asked someone who you were and they, like me, only knew your name because you told us. If you must brag about your notoriety to let everyone know you’re notorious, you probably aren’t all that notorious. To answer your question about why we like President Trump. We had almost no wars and were bringing our troops home and strengthening our military. Our dollar had buying power. America’s manufacturing and energy industry were becoming self-sufficient and booming. The border was safe. Government regulations and oversight were shrinking. Americans were feeling hope for the first time in a long time (unless you were stuck to a government teat).

Every time Democrats try to throw more charges at Trump, his ratings soar! If this trend continues, we won’t have to even write letters on his behalf because every time people like you and Jennifer Vogt-Erickson write and insist that he’s going down, his popularity goes up! And as much as you might like to talk about Trumpsters, you’re not talking about a handful of backwoods hicks. You’re talking about a lot more neighbors than you think, who don’t have to announce how smart they are. A report I just read stated that Trump fundraised $7.1 million since his mugshot. Poor saps who send their money to charlatans don’t have $7 million lying around. Those folks know that they’ve been fed a bill of goods by the media and political elite and Trump’s indictments are nothing but stale banana republic bologna, and if we don’t support Trump, anybody in their way is next. I wasn’t planning to vote Trump, but it looks like Democrats are going to make him our next president!

Brad Kramer is a member of the Freeborn County GOP Party.